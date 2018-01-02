BBC Sport - Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace: Mauricio Pellegrino says Saints didn't read game well enough
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino says his side did not read the game well enough and allowed Crystal Palace opportunities back into the match during Saints' 2-1 defeat at St Mary's Stadium.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.