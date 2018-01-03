John Hartson expects Ryan Giggs to be next Wales manager

John Hartson and Ryan Giggs were Wales' attacking mainstays during John Toshack's reign as manager from 2004

John Hartson believes Ryan Giggs will be chosen as the next Wales manager.

Hartson, another former Wales forward Craig Bellamy, plus Coleman's assistant Osian Roberts have all said they want to succeed Chris Coleman.

Hartson says he has spoken to Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford about the role but does not expect to get it.

"If Ryan Giggs wants it then I pretty much think it's his to take," Hartson told BBC Sport Wales.

Hartson believes Giggs has already been interviewed about succeeding Coleman.

Some Wales supporters are opposed to the 44-year-old Manchester United great getting the job, due to the lack of friendlies he played during his 64-cap Wales career.

"I think they've interviewed Ryan Giggs and one or two others, and if they show a big interest in taking the job then I think it will go to somebody else ahead of me," Hartson said.

"If Ryan wants it, he's a big name, he's someone who is out of work... someone's who's said he wants to go into management if the right job came along, and they don't come any bigger or better than the national job for Wales."

Hartson believes the majority of Wales fans would welcome Giggs' appointment: "If the fans are asked about Ryan Giggs I think they'll be supportive, because he's a massive, massive name - a Welsh legend.

"But that sometimes plays a big role as well. Who do the fans want?"

Former Wales boss Mark Hughes and ex-Wales winger Mickey Thomas have both said they think Giggs would be a good choice.

Media playback is not supported on this device Successor as Wales manager must be passionate Welshman, says Chris Coleman

The FAW hopes to have a successor to Coleman - who left in November 2017 to take charge of Championship side Sunderland - in place in time for the draw for the Nations League on 24 January.

Hartson, 42, revealed he telephoned Ford to formally declare his interest in becoming Wales manager but is not expecting talks to progress.

"We spoke about several things but nowhere near in terms of anything positive of me getting anywhere near the job," Hartson admitted.

"I'm not expecting an approach and I'm not really expecting an interview. I don't think it will be coming anywhere near my way.

"As much as the Wales job is a wonderful job for anybody, especially somebody who is proud to be Welsh and had played at that level, I'm a realist as well."