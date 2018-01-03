Wednesday back pages 3 Jan From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42549099 Read more about sharing. The Mirror reports that Philippe Coutinho will be leaving Liverpool for Barcelona The Mail says Jose Mourinho has upset Manchester United's boardroom over his comments about the club's spending The Express also reports on Phillippe Coutinho's expected departure from Liverpool The Times focuses on Raheem Sterling firing Manchester City back to winning ways