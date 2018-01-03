Wednesday back pages

The Mirror reports that Philippe Coutinho will be leaving Liverpool for Barcelona
The Mail says Jose Mourinho has upset Manchester United's boardroom over his comments about the club's spending
The Express also reports on Phillippe Coutinho's expected departure from Liverpool
The Times focuses on Raheem Sterling firing Manchester City back to winning ways
The Times focuses on Raheem Sterling firing Manchester City back to winning ways

