BBC Sport - Storm Eleanor sees three Irish Premiership games abandoned
Irish Premiership games fall foul of Storm Eleanor
- From the section Irish
Storm Eleanor sees Tuesday night's three Irish Premiership games abandoned because of high winds, which were adjudged to be causing a safety hazard for players and spectators.
Glentoran were level at 0-0 with Warrenpoint Town at half-time when the referee called a halt at the Oval, while it was a similar scenario at Solitude where Cliftonville were drawing 1-1 with Ballymena United.
The fixture between Ards and Glenavon at Bangor was abandoned seven minutes into the second half with Glenavon leading Ards 2-0.