Storm Eleanor sees Tuesday night's three Irish Premiership games abandoned because of high winds, which were adjudged to be causing a safety hazard for players and spectators.

Glentoran were level at 0-0 with Warrenpoint Town at half-time when the referee called a halt at the Oval, while it was a similar scenario at Solitude where Cliftonville were drawing 1-1 with Ballymena United.

The fixture between Ards and Glenavon at Bangor was abandoned seven minutes into the second half with Glenavon leading Ards 2-0.