Chelsea v Arsenal

Eden Hazard scored in the 2-2 Premier League draw between the sides last week

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is fit to face Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday after recovering from a calf injury.

New £15m signing Ross Barkley is not available as he is still recovering from hamstring surgery.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger continues his touchline ban as the Gunners return to a full-strength side after their FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Granit Xhaka (groin) and Shkodran Mustafi (knock) remain doubtful.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used in both legs of the semi-final and the final itself.

Arsenal have not won the trophy for 25 years while Chelsea last won it in 2015.

'We want to reach the final'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was questioned about his ongoing feud with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in his pre-match news conference but made clear that he is taking this tie seriously.

The two sides drew 2-2 at Emirates Stadium just last week and Conte will name a strong side after resting players for the 0-0 draw at Carrow Road on Saturday.

"When you play every three days, it's important to make rotations - but at the same time, your team must be very strong, otherwise you risk dropping in this trophy.

"It's a very important game for us, a semi-final and the chance to win a trophy. We deserve to be here and it will be a tough game against Arsenal.

"Our run in this competition hasn't been easy. In the fourth round we played Everton, the fifth round was against Bournemouth and now in the semi-final we play Arsenal.

"But we must be very happy because we have reached the semi-final. We want to try to do our best to reach the final."

Wenger says he will fine winger Alex Iwobi if it is proven that he was out at a party before the defeat at Forest.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are expected to return as Wenger names a full team.

"We take the criticism on board and respond to it in a positive way - that's all you can do," he said.

"We're in the semi-final of the League Cup and we have an opportunity to go through."