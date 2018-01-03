Steve Perryman: Exeter City director of football to retire at end of season

Steve Perryman made more than 850 appearances for Tottenham

Steve Perryman is to retire as Exeter City's director of football.

The 66-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur captain will leave in May and end what will be a 15-year association with the League Two Grecians.

Perryman joined the club in 2003 when it was in financial difficulties after relegation to the Conference.

He was caretaker manager for two games after Eamonn Dolan's sacking in 2004 and has been beside current boss Paul Tisdale since his appointment in 2006.

In May 2012 Perryman suffered a torn aorta during the final game of the season at home to Sheffield United and was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth for emergency surgery.

Steve Perryman and current Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale (right) have worked together for more than 11 years

As well as his time at Exeter Perryman managed Brentford and Japanese sides Shimizu S-Pulse and Kashiwa Reysol.

In his 17 years at Tottenham he made a then-record 613 English top-flight appearances, captaining the side to back-to-back FA Cup wins in 1981 and 1982 as well as winning two Uefa Cups in 1972 and 1984 and one cap for England.

As well as Perryman's planned departure, Tisdale has yet to agree a new deal to keep him at St James Park next season.

The Exeter City Supporters' Trust, which owns the club, voted in October 2016 to serve notice on Tisdale's current contract.

It means the longest-serving manager outside of the Premier League could leave in November unless he signs a new deal.