Paul Jones: Norwich City goalkeeper rejoins Exeter City on season-long loan

Paul Jones' only first team appearance for Norwich City came in a League Cup tie in August 2016

Former Exeter City goalkeeper Paul Jones has rejoined the League Two club on loan for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old moved to Norwich City in the summer of 2016 but is yet to play a Championship game for them.

Jones spent six seasons at St James Park after joining from Leyton Orient in 2005, having been on loan at the Grecians for much of the season before.

He played 201 games for Exeter, helping them to back-to-back promotions from the Conference Premier to League One.

He left City for Peterborough in 2011 and also had a spell at Crawley Town before spending two years at Portsmouth.

"It feels good to be back," Jones told BBC Sport.

"I haven't had much game time at Norwich, so it was the right thing for me to do. I asked the question to Norwich if I could go out on loan and they said 'yes'.

"As soon as I found out Exeter wanted me it was a no-brainer for me."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.