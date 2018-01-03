Shaun Derry: Cambridge United boss 'delighted' with Christmas results

Shaun Derry's Cambridge contract expires at the end of the season

Head coach Shaun Derry says he is "delighted" with Cambridge United's results over Christmas, during a "testing time" at the League Two club.

Following the resignation of chairman Dave Doggett in December, U's director Graham Daniels would only guarantee Derry's future over the festive period.

Cambridge picked up eight points from the four games, moving them up to 12th.

"The lads have given everything over the course of the last four games - they've been excellent," Derry said.

"I'm delighted with the points per game ratio over this Christmas period. To get eight points over some tough games, especially with everything else that's gone off as well - it's been a testing time."

Former U's player Daniels has said he will lead a review into the football side of the club this month.

Colchester and Mansfield were the only other two sides in the fourth tier to go unbeaten during the festive fixtures.

"We've been speaking about trying to play on the front foot for many a week and I think we've done that over this Christmas period," Derry told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I'm absolutely shattered, of course I am. Now there's a little bit of downtime we can have up until the Mansfield game and this is where me and all the coaching staff can have our little quiet time, and I think it's needed."