Kieffer Moore: Peterborough United agree fee for Ipswich Town striker

Kieffer Moore has 13 goals in 22 appearances this season, but has not scored since 11 November

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry says they have agreed a fee with Ipswich for striker Kieffer Moore.

The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals this season during a loan spell at Rotherham, with only Posh forward Jack Marriott scoring more in League One.

Fry told BBC Radio Suffolk there is a discrepancy over how any potential fee would be paid, but is hopeful of getting the deal done.

Ipswich say they will not comment on any potential transfers.

Moore joined Rotherham on a season-long loan in July, but the Tractor Boys have activated a recall clause in the deal.

Meanwhile, Peterborough have extended the loan of Reading goalkeeper Jonathan Bond until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old initially signed in June and has made 27 appearances for Grant McCann's side.

"I always wanted to stay, I made that clear and I am really pleased that it is done," Bond told the club website.