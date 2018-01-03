George Dobson: Walsall re-sign ex-West Ham midfielder from Sparta Rotterdam

George Dobson has made five appearances for Eredivisie bottom club Sparta Rotterdam this season

Walsall have re-signed former West Ham United midfielder George Dobson on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 20-year-old has returned to England from Dutch Eredivisie bottom side Sparta Rotterdam to sign for the struggling League One club.

Dobson's previous stay at Bescot was a season-long loan from West Ham in 2016-17, during which he played 26 times.

"We put a year of work into him and he was showing good promise and undoubted ability," said boss Jon Whitney.

"He really improved his fitness when he was here and we tried to get him on a permanent deal in the summer.

"I've kept in touch with George over the last four or five months and I'd like to thank the chairman and the board for providing additional funds to get him in."

Dobson added: "When Jon got in contact and said he was interested in taking me back, I threw myself at it.

"I loved my time at the club last year. I really felt like I kicked on as a player."

Walsall are 18th in League One, three points clear of the relegation zone, after a run of five games without a win.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.