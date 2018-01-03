Yeni Ngbakoto: QPR winger joins Guingamp for undisclosed fee

From the section

Yeni Ngbakoto scored five goals in 36 appearances for QPR

Winger Yeni Ngbakoto has left Queens Park Rangers to join French Ligue 1 club Guingamp for an undisclosed fee.

The DR Congo international, 25, joined Rangers from Metz in August 2016 and made 36 appearances for the club.

He featured five times in the Championship this season and scored the only goal in a 1-0 EFL Cup win against Northampton Town in August.

His goal from a free-kick against Birmingham in February was judged QPR's best goal of last season.

