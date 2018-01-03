Scotland Women: Shelley Kerr calls up Hibernian's Rachael Small

Hibernian midfielder Rachael Small has made 28 appearances for Scotland

Scotland women's head coach Shelley Kerr has called up Hibernian's Rachael Small to replace team-mate Lucy Graham for the squad's winter training camp.

The squad travels to Spain on 15 January, and will play friendlies against Norway and Russia.

The games are part of Scotland's build up to their next two World Cup qualifying matches, against Switzerland and Poland in April.

Kerr's side won their opening Group 2 ties against Belarus and Albania.

Small's call up is the only change to the squad from Scotland's last fixtures, and Kerr hopes that Arsenal's Kim Little will recover from injury in time for the competitive games in April.

Scotland are aiming to qualify for the first World Cup finals, in France 2019, having reached the finals of the European Championships for the first time last summer.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers

Lee Alexander (Glasgow City)

Jenna Fife (Hibernian)

Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders

Chloe Arthur (Bristol City)

Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City)

Frankie Brown (Bristol City)

Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign)

Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim)

Emma Mitchell (Arsenal)

Joelle Murray (Hibernian)

Kirsty Smith (Hibernian)

Midfielders

Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City)

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City)

Joanne Love (Glasgow City)

Rachael Small (Hibernian)

Caroline Weir (Liverpool)

Forwards

Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard)

Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco)

Claire Emslie (Manchester City)

Lisa Evans (Arsenal)

Christie Murray (-)

Jane Ross (Manchester City)