Rangers line up loan move for QPR defender Sean Goss

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sean Goss is undergoing a medical ahead of a potential loan move to Rangers.

The 22-year-old German moved to Loftus Road from Manchester United in January 2017 but has made only six appearances for the Championship club.

He would become the first signing under Graeme Murty since he was confirmed in the manager's role until the end of the season.

Goss joined Manchester United in 2012 from Exeter City's youth academy.

Goss, who is left-sided, can play in midfielder or defence.

Rangers fly out to America on Friday for a winter training camp and to participate in the Florida Cup, an eight-team tournament that includes Brazilian sides Corinthians and Atletico Miniero.

Midfielder Andy Halliday will join the first-team squad on the trip, having cut short his loan spell at FC Gabala in Azerbaijan, and the Ibrox club have also requested that Michael O'Halloran return following his short-term loan to St Johnstone.