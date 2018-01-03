BBC Sport - The Ballymena United manager is upset by the state of the Showgrounds pitch.
'A total lack of respect' - David Jeffrey
Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says he is 'saddened' by the condition of the pitch at the Showgrounds after a recent stock car event.
Parts of the playing surface were cut up after the National Stock Car Championship meeting on New Year’s Day.
"They've just driven across the pitch. They really don't care," said Jeffrey.
"To me, it was a total lack of respect," he added.