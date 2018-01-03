Hamilton: Botti Biabi ends loan spell to return to Swansea

Swansea striker Botti Biabi on loan at Hamilton Academical
Striker Botti Biabi did not score in five appearances for Hamilton Academical during his four-month loan spell from Swansea

Botti Biabi has ended his loan spell at Hamilton Academical to return to parent club Swansea.

The 21-year-old former Falkirk striker made five appearances for Accies, without scoring any goals.

Biabi signed a four-month loan deal at the Superseal Stadium the end of the summer transfer window.

He joined Swansea from Falkirk in 2015 in a £150,000 deal, but has yet to make a senior appearance for the English Premier League side.

