Paul Jewell: Oldham Athletic assistant boss resigns from position
Oldham Athletic assistant manager Paul Jewell has resigned from his position with the League One club.
The 53-year-old former Wigan Athletic boss was appointed number two to Richie Wellens in November, along with first-team coach Paul Terry.
Jewell guided Bradford to the Premier League in 1998-99 and then led the Latics to the top flight in 2004-05.
Since his appointment, Oldham have won just once in seven League One games and are 20th in the table.