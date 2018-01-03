Paul Jewell: Oldham Athletic assistant boss resigns from position

Clubs managed by Paul Jewell also include Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Ipswich Town

Oldham Athletic assistant manager Paul Jewell has resigned from his position with the League One club.

The 53-year-old former Wigan Athletic boss was appointed number two to Richie Wellens in November, along with first-team coach Paul Terry.

Jewell guided Bradford to the Premier League in 1998-99 and then led the Latics to the top flight in 2004-05.

Since his appointment, Oldham have won just once in seven League One games and are 20th in the table.