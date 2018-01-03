Callum Chettle: Peterborough United midfielder joins AFC Fylde on loan

Callum Chettle has made two appearances for Peterborough United this season

AFC Fylde have signed midfielder Callum Chettle from League One side Peterborough United on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old began his career with Nottingham Forest before joining non-league side Ilkeston in 2012.

Chettle went on to play for Nuneaton Town before joining Peterborough in January 2016.

The youngster will join Fylde in time to face Bromley on Saturday, with the National League side 13th in the table.