Akil Wright: Midfielder makes Wrexham stay permanent from Fleetwood
-
- From the section Wrexham
Midfielder Akil Wright has joined Wrexham permanently from Fleetwood Town having joined the National League side on a six-month loan last summer.
The 21-year-old has played 19 games for the Welsh side so far this season and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.
"It's brilliant and a long time in coming, as I've been here since July. I've enjoyed it and it's been class," Wright told the Wrexham website.
"I've got a lot to improve on, but I'm young and learning."