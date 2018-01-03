Akil Wright: Midfielder makes Wrexham stay permanent from Fleetwood

Akil Wright has established himself in the Wrexham midfield this season

Midfielder Akil Wright has joined Wrexham permanently from Fleetwood Town having joined the National League side on a six-month loan last summer.

The 21-year-old has played 19 games for the Welsh side so far this season and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

"It's brilliant and a long time in coming, as I've been here since July. I've enjoyed it and it's been class," Wright told the Wrexham website.

"I've got a lot to improve on, but I'm young and learning."