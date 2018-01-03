Stephy Mavididi: Arsenal prospect agrees second loan spell at Charlton

Stephy Mavididi played 11 games for Preston while on loan with the Championship club earlier this season

Charlton Athletic have re-signed Arsenal forward Stephy Mavididi on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who can play out wide or behind the main striker, played five games in a previous spell at The Valley last season.

"He is such a talented player and we only got to see a glimpse of what he could do last time he was here," Addicks boss Karl Robinson said.

Charlton next play Oldham in a home League One game on Saturday.

They are ninth in the table, four points outside the play-off places.

