Natasha Harding: Reading Women sign Wales and ex-Liverpool forward

Wales international Natasha Harding has joined Women's Super League One club Reading on a long-term contract.

The 28-year-old forward left Liverpool at the end of December, having scored four goals in five WSL 1 games this season for the Reds.

"I don't think it would be too far-fetched if I said I want to win silverware here," said Harding, who has won 50 caps for Wales.

"I've come here to help the club achieve what they want to achieve."

