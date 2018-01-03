Rafael Mir: Wolves sign Valencia striker on four-and-a-half-year deal

Rafael Mir has experience of England, playing against Chelsea in Youth Champions League for Valencia

Wolves have signed striker Rafael Mir from Spanish La Liga side Valencia on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Mir, 20, has played league and European football for Los Che, making eight first-team appearances, while he scored 15 goals in 19 B-team games this term.

The forward worked with Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo during his time with Valencia.

"Nuno played a big part of my decision to come here," Mir said.

"I'm really excited to play with this team. It's a club that has already played in the Premier League. It's one of the biggest clubs in England and I'm really looking forward to my time with Wolves."

He joins a Wolves side 12 points clear at the top of the Championship after Tuesday's 3-0 win against Brentford.

