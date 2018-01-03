Rafael Mir: Wolves sign Valencia striker on four-and-a-half-year deal

Rafael Mir
Rafael Mir has experience of England, playing against Chelsea in Youth Champions League for Valencia

Wolves have signed striker Rafael Mir from Spanish La Liga side Valencia on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Mir, 20, has played league and European football for Los Che, making eight first-team appearances, while he scored 15 goals in 19 B-team games this term.

The forward worked with Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo during his time with Valencia.

"Nuno played a big part of my decision to come here," Mir said.

"I'm really excited to play with this team. It's a club that has already played in the Premier League. It's one of the biggest clubs in England and I'm really looking forward to my time with Wolves."

He joins a Wolves side 12 points clear at the top of the Championship after Tuesday's 3-0 win against Brentford.

