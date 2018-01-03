Billy Bodin: Preston North End sign striker from Bristol Rovers
- From the section Preston
Striker Billy Bodin has joined Championship side Preston for an undisclosed fee from Bristol Rovers
The 25-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 24 games this season, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Preston manager Alex Neil said: "He brings goals, creativity and he's been great for Bristol Rovers.
"He has got a lot of experience and hopefully that can help us in terms of adding to what we've got at the top end of the pitch."
Bodin, who was the subject of a £500,000 bid earlier in the season, added: "It is something I have always wanted to achieve, to play in the Championship.
"It is a great level of football and hopefully I can come in and help the team as much as I can."
