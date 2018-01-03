Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss to contest charge as officials criticised again

Hector Bellerin was adjudged to have fouled on Eden Hazard
Hector Bellerin was adjudged to have fouled on Eden Hazard by referee Anthony Taylor

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he will contest a Football Association misconduct charge after aiming further criticism at officials following Wednesday's match with Chelsea.

Wenger was charged after he criticised the decision to award West Brom a late penalty in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

And the Frenchman was again infuriated by the award of a penalty to Chelsea in the 2-2 draw at Emirates Stadium.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wenger said he would "100%" contest the charge.

