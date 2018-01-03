Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss to contest charge as officials criticised again
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he will contest a Football Association misconduct charge after aiming further criticism at officials following Wednesday's match with Chelsea.
Wenger was charged after he criticised the decision to award West Brom a late penalty in Sunday's 1-1 draw.
And the Frenchman was again infuriated by the award of a penalty to Chelsea in the 2-2 draw at Emirates Stadium.
Speaking on Wednesday, Wenger said he would "100%" contest the charge.
More to follow.