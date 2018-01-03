Juventus 2-0 Torino

Mario Mandzukic's second goal

Juventus reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals with victory over city rivals Torino, whose coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was sent off for his protest over a decision from the video replay system.

Mihajlovic was incensed that Mario Mandzukic's second goal was allowed to stand after Sami Khedira was cleared of fouling Afriyie Acquah in the build-up.

Douglas Costa's half-volley gave the defending champions the lead.

Juve will play Atalanta, and Lazio will meet AC Milan in the other semi-final.

Torino's players persuaded the referee to consult the VAR system after Mandzukic fired home in the 67th minute, but after watching the replay the official stuck with his initial verdict.

Former Lazio player Mihajlovic was subsequently sent off after remonstrating.