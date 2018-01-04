Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Swedish side Ostersunds are keen on signing midfielder Liam Henderson, who has featured just once for Celtic this season. (Daily Express)

Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi is wanted by Bundesliga side Werder Bremen and Belgian duo Genk and Standard Liege as the Scottish champions consider a loan deal for the 20-year-old. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena may be close to an Ibrox exit amid rumours of reunion with former boss Pedro Caixinha, now at Mexican side Cruz Azul. (Daily Record)

If Rangers can sign Jamie Murphy from Brighton, they will have one of the best players in Scotland, says former Scotland assistant Mark McGhee, who managed the 28-year-old at Motherwell. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic will sign Australian winger Leo Mazis on a three-year deal after the 17-year-old impressed on trial. (Daily Record)

Winger Scott Sinclair believes Celtic have drawn too many games they should have won this season as he speaks of pride at a record-breaking year. (Sun)

Martin Boyle says the decision to stay on at Hibs was an easy one after revealing former boss Alan Stubbs rescued him from a life of delivering parcels. (Sun)

Hearts have ended their interest in the Wigan Athletic midfielder Jack Byrne after holding talks with the English League One club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Scotland international Jamie Mackie reckons on-loan QPR midfielder Sean Goss will be a driving force at Rangers. (Sun)

And QPR director of football Les Ferdinand believes Sean Goss can live up to Michael Carrick comparisons at Rangers.(Daily Mail)

Former Celtic midfielder Vidar Riseth believes Norwegian compatriot Kristoffer Ajer, 19, has the ability to follow in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool's new £75m centre-half. (Daily Mail, print edition)

French goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe, who was on trial before the winter break, could become one of Dundee's first signings in the transfer window. (Evening Telegraph)

Dundee are to open talks with defender Josh Meekings about a contract extension. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers have been left stunned after Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro revealed they are sending a team of kids to play the Ibrox side in the first of their winter friendlies in Florida. (Sun, print edition)

Celtic winger Kundai Benyu is set for a loan switch to Oldham until the end of the season. (Daily Record, print edition)

Partick Thistle will play Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on 12 January while at their training camp in Spain. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios says he has been left saddened by Andy Murray's latest injury setback and has hailed the Scot as "good for the sport". (Scotsman)

Katie Swan, the 18-year-old who is widely regarded as Britain's most talented young female tennis player, has signed up for Andy Murray's management agency. (Herald)

"There's a lot more freedom than maybe we expected," says winger Damien Hoyland, who is enjoying life under Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill. (Scotsman)