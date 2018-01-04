Lewis Morgan: St Mirren winger arrives for Celtic medical

Morgan at Ross Hall hopsital early on Thursday morning

St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan is getting closer to a move to Celtic after arriving for medical tests with the Scottish champions.

The fee for the 21-year-old will be about £300,000, with Morgan likely to return on loan to the Championship leaders until the end of the season.

The Scotland Under-21 international has scored 13 goals this term.

Morgan, who made his Buddies debut in September 2014, against Celtic, is out of contract in the summer.

Speaking last week, he told BBC Scotland: "Hopefully I can go out with a bang, hopefully with a title. I'm hoping St Mirren go up and that'd be great way to end everything."

The Paisley side, who were relegated from the top flight in 2015, are three points clear at the top of the Championship.

Morgan is set to become Celtic's second January signing after the arrival of central defender Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig.