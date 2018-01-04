Trinity Shield: St Brelade win fourth successive title after extra time win over St Peter

St Brelade have won the Trinity Shield 11 times since 1996

St Brelade have won Jersey's Trinity Shield for the fourth successive year.

They beat western rivals St Peter 3-1 after extra-time to claim the Channel Islands' oldest football tournament.

Jake Prince had given St Peter a second-minute lead, but Fraser Barlow equalised 15 minutes later.

It took until the 101st minute for St Brelade to edge in front at Springfield as Matt Noble gave the champions the lead, before Kieran Queree got the third after 120 minutes.

The tournament, which began in 1895, is traditionally played over the Christmas period.

It sees Jersey-born players from different clubs coming together to play for the parishes in which they were either born in or currently live.

St Brelade have now won the title for a 20th time, five wins behind St Saviour who were the last parish to beat St Brelade in December 2013.