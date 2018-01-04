Guy Gnabouyou: Torquay United boss Gary Owers unhappy with striker's exit

Guy Gnabouyou failed to score in five appearances for Torquay United

Torquay United boss Gary Owers says Guy Gnabouyou was "disrespectful" in the way he left the National League club.

The 27-year-old former Marseille forward signed a short-term contract in November but left on Tuesday after struggling to settle in Devon.

"He left overnight without any pre-warning," Owers told BBC Sport.

"The amount of time I put in to getting him here and negotiating with his agent, I think it's disrespectful on the club," added the Gulls manager.

Gnabouyou had been on trial at Plainmoor and scored twice in a friendly appearance before taking up a contract that ran until this month.

As well as Marseille, the Frenchman had also played in Malta, with his last club being Finnish side Inter Turku, for whom he played four times in the Europa League.

"I was shocked because he was sat on the bus coming back from Boreham Wood, and then on the Sunday morning when we reported in he was gone," added Owers.

"It's happened, it was a bit of gamble, it was a gamble that didn't pay off so we have to move on."

Meanwhile, Torquay have signed Plymouth striker Alex Fletcher, 18, on a 28-day loan.