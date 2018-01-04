Senegalese starlet signs for Club Brugge

Senegalese midfielder Krepin Diatta (on left) in action at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations

Young Senegal star Krepin Diatta has signed for Club Brugge in Belgium on a four-and-a-half year deal from Norwegian side Sarpsborg.

The 18-year-old midfielder is on the final shortlist for the Confederation of African Football's 2017 Younger Player of the Year Award.

He is up against Zambia's Patson Daka and Mali's Salam Giddou for the prize.

Diatta was named in the team of the tournament at the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup opf Nations in Zambia.

He scored three goals in 22 league games for Sarpsborg as they finished third in the Norwegian top flight.