Nathan Jones: Luton Town boss signs new four-year contract

Luton boss Nathan Jones previously had backroom roles at Yeovil, Charlton and Brighton

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has signed a new four-year deal with the League Two leaders.

The 44-year-old Welshman was appointed in January 2016 and had his contract extended until 2020 in March.

Ex-Brighton and Yeovil full-back Jones left a coaching role with the Seagulls to take his first managerial job.

"We're in a real good place now and I think it shows the club want to move forward, and also that I see myself being here," he told the club website.

"I've never made any secret of the fact I love my job here. We are building something and I'm delighted to rubberstamp the fact that I want to be here."

Luton were 15th in the fourth tier when Jones took charge, and in his first full season at the helm in 2016-17, he took the club to the League Two play-offs.

He will mark his second anniversary in charge of the Hatters on Saturday, when he takes his side to Premier League Newcastle for their FA Cup third-round tie.

The club's chief executive Gary Sweet said: "From the moment he walked into Kenilworth Road almost two years ago we have all seen the transformation of our playing style and improvement in our squad, and we are all enjoying being a Hatter right now."