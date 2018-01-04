Nadir Ciftci: On loan Celtic striker could leave Plymouth Argyle in January

Nadir Ciftci has had loans at Polish side Pogon Szczecin and Turkish club Eskisehirspor in the past two seasons

Out-of-favour Celtic loanee Nadir Ciftci could leave Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old joined on a season-long loan in the summer but has failed to score in any of his eight appearances.

He last featured on 25 November and has been playing for Argyle's development side in the South West Peninsula League - the 10th tier of English football.

"His agent's working to find a club for him, and if he can find that then it might be the best solution that Nadir moves on," said manager Derek Adams.

Argyle are Ciftci's third loan club since moving to Celtic for £1.5m from Dundee United in the summer of 2015.

Meanwhile Argyle boss Adams is still hopeful he can secure an extended contract with midfielder Toumani Diagouraga.

The 30-year-old former Leeds United and Brentford player has impressed since joining on a free transfer on October, but becomes a free agent later this month.

"We're still hopefully that he's here either to the end of the season or beyond that," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"We've been good for him, he's been good for us and we're hopeful that continues."