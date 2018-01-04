Karl Robinson: Charlton Athletic takeover talk affecting transfer plans, says boss

Karl Robinson was appointed as Charlton manager in November 2016

Charlton Athletic boss Karl Robinson says his plans for the January transfer window are being affected by a possible takeover of the club.

Belgian owner Roland Duchatelet is in talks with various parties about selling the south-east London outfit.

"We're in a difficult place," Robinson told BBC Radio Kent.

"We've been told they are looking to sell the club and I don't have much clarity on that. There's due diligence and so many things going on."

Katrien Meire left the role of chief executive at The Valley in December and is not going to be replaced while Duchatelet, who bought the club in January 2014, reviews Charlton's management structure.

The Addicks have gone eight games without a win in League One, slipping from fourth in the table to ninth, four points off the play-offs.

Robinson has brought in Arsenal forward Stephy Mavididi on loan until the end of the season but the former MK Dons manager says any further additions are unlikely under the current circumstances.

"I want to get promoted and we would, if we get our players fit and get the players we want to get in. Sometimes things are taken out of your control," the 37-year-old added.

"I don't think anybody knows whether they have the funds to do it [the takeover], whether it is two weeks, four weeks, two months or the end of the season.

"You don't know, if people come in, what the budget may be. There will be people who will be very football-minded and want to achieve something with this club.

"This is a great club to buy and fans will be supportive of everything you want to do if it is done in the right way."

Meanwhile, Robinson says striker Leon Best is expected to be sidelined for up to a year with a knee injury.

The 31-year-old former Newcastle, Blackburn and Ipswich man has made five league appearances for Charlton since joining on an initial two-month deal in November.