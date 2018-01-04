Harry Beautyman: Sutton United re-sign midfielder from Stevenage

From the section

Harry Beautyman started eight league games during his spell with Stevenage

National League side Sutton United have re-signed midfielder Harry Beautyman from Stevenage for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored 24 goals in 105 appearances for the U's between 2011 and 2013 before leaving for Welling.

Beautyman scored one goal in 14 appearances in all competitions for Boro after joining the League Two club last summer.

The former Peterborough and Northampton man has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Gander Green Lane.

