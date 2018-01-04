James Tarkowski: Burnley defender extends contract until 2022

James Tarkowski has played 49 times for Burnley

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has committed his future to the club by signing a new deal that runs to 2022.

Tarkowski, 25, joined Sean Dyche's side from Brentford in February 2016 and his contract was due to expire in 2019.

He has impressed as Burnley have let in just 19 league goals this season, the fourth-lowest in the Premier League.

"We felt it appropriate to offer a new deal on two levels," said Dyche. "He's done well in the Premier League and his contract was out of sync."

Dyche added: "We think it's appropriate to have all our players in a similar band.

"We felt that's worked well with the squad so they all know where they are at."

