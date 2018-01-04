Alex Davey: Boreham Wood sign ex-Chelsea defender

Alex Davey came through Chelsea's academy but did not appear for the first team

Boreham Wood have signed ex-Chelsea defender Alex Davey on an 18-month contract from Cheltenham Town.

The 23-year-old came through the Premier League champions' academy but did not play for the first team.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at fellow National League side Torquay, playing seven times.

"I liked my time there, but it is Boreham Wood, it is close to home and they are pushing for promotion," said Davey.

