Forest Green Rovers sign Farrend Rawson and Gavin Gunning

Port Vale defender Gavin Gunning challenges for the ball with Coventry City's Max Biamou
Port Vale defender Gavin Gunning has made 19 League Two starts this season

League Two side Forest Green have signed Derby defender Farrend Rawson and ex-Port Vale defender Gavin Gunning on 18-month deals.

Rawson failed to make an appearance for the Rams and joins Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old centre-half made 14 appearances on loan at League Two club Accrington this season

Gunning, 26, left Port Vale on 1 January at the end of his contract, having made 27 appearances this season.

The Valiants had hoped to sign the former Blackburn defender to a new deal, but he could now make his Forest Green debut against his former club on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story