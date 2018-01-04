Alex Gilliead: Bradford City extend Newcastle United winger's loan spell

Alex Gilliead has started in 20 of his 24 League One appearances this season

League One side Bradford City have extended Newcastle United winger Alex Gilliead's loan deal until the end of the season.

Gilliead has scored once in 24 League One appearances for Bradford since joining the club in July.

The 21-year-old, who had been linked with moves to several Championship clubs, has also featured five times in cup competitions.

Bradford are fifth in League One, six points outside the top two places.