Lewis Kinsella: Aldershot sign Colchester United left-back on loan
Left-back Lewis Kinsella has joined National League high-flyers Aldershot Town on loan from Colchester United until 3 February.
The 23-year-old, who played in the academies at Arsenal and Aston Villa, has made 29 appearances for The U's.
Aldershot boss Gary Waddock said: "We've been looking for a left-back for quite some time.
"Lewis has got experience and has played at a higher level - and we're all hoping that it's the right fit."
