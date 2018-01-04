Cameron McGeehan: Scunthorpe United sign Barnsley midfielder on loan

Cameron McGeehan scored his only goal for Barnsley in their 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough in October

League One side Scunthorpe have signed Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan on loan until the end of the season.

McGeehan joined the Tykes from Luton for an undisclosed fee in June and has made 10 appearances for the Championship club this term.

The 22-year-old scored 23 goals in 73 appearances for the Hatters in two seasons with the League Two side.

He could make his Scunthorpe debut when the Iron play Portsmouth in League One on 13 January.

