Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

James Wilson's last appearance was in October 2016 while on loan at Derby

Sheffield United's new signings, midfielders Ryan Leonard and Lee Evans and forward James Wilson could all feature in Friday's Steel City derby.

Striker Ched Evans (ankle) has returned to training, but is not fit, while Kieron Freeman (knee) and David Brooks (glandular fever) are out.

Sheffield Wednesday's new manager Jos Luhukay has numerous injury concerns.

Keiren Westwood (rib), Gary Hooper, Barry Bannan and Jack Hunt (all hip) and Sam Hutchinson (knee) are doubts.

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 25% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts