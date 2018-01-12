Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield United's new signings, midfielders Ryan Leonard and Lee Evans and forward James Wilson could all feature in Friday's Steel City derby.
Striker Ched Evans (ankle) has returned to training, but is not fit, while Kieron Freeman (knee) and David Brooks (glandular fever) are out.
Sheffield Wednesday's new manager Jos Luhukay has numerous injury concerns.
Keiren Westwood (rib), Gary Hooper, Barry Bannan and Jack Hunt (all hip) and Sam Hutchinson (knee) are doubts.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 55%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Blades have lost only one of their last 14 home matches against Wednesday in all competitions (W5 D8), a 2-1 defeat in February 2009.
- This is the first league meeting between the sides at Bramall Lane in the Championship since September 2009 - Sheffield United won 3-2, with the match also played on a Friday.
- Sheffield United have not done a league double over their Steel City rivals since 2005-06, winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane and 2-1 at Hillsborough under Neil Warnock in the last season in which they won promotion to the Premier League.
- Sheffield Wednesday are 15 points worse off after 26 league matches this season than they were last season - the Owls have 30 so far, and gained 45 as this stage last year.
- Leon Clarke has scored six goals in five previous Football League matches against the Owls, averaging a goal every 49 minutes. Clarke scored a double in this season's reverse fixture - however, he failed to score in four Steel City league derbies when playing for Sheffield Wednesday.
- The Owls have lost their last two league games by two or more goals without scoring, last enduring a run of three defeats by this margin without finding the net in September 1999 (a run of four), which ended with an 8-0 defeat at Newcastle.