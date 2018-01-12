Championship
Sheff Utd19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

James Wilson
James Wilson's last appearance was in October 2016 while on loan at Derby
Sheffield United's new signings, midfielders Ryan Leonard and Lee Evans and forward James Wilson could all feature in Friday's Steel City derby.

Striker Ched Evans (ankle) has returned to training, but is not fit, while Kieron Freeman (knee) and David Brooks (glandular fever) are out.

Sheffield Wednesday's new manager Jos Luhukay has numerous injury concerns.

Keiren Westwood (rib), Gary Hooper, Barry Bannan and Jack Hunt (all hip) and Sam Hutchinson (knee) are doubts.

Match facts

  • The Blades have lost only one of their last 14 home matches against Wednesday in all competitions (W5 D8), a 2-1 defeat in February 2009.
  • This is the first league meeting between the sides at Bramall Lane in the Championship since September 2009 - Sheffield United won 3-2, with the match also played on a Friday.
  • Sheffield United have not done a league double over their Steel City rivals since 2005-06, winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane and 2-1 at Hillsborough under Neil Warnock in the last season in which they won promotion to the Premier League.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are 15 points worse off after 26 league matches this season than they were last season - the Owls have 30 so far, and gained 45 as this stage last year.
  • Leon Clarke has scored six goals in five previous Football League matches against the Owls, averaging a goal every 49 minutes. Clarke scored a double in this season's reverse fixture - however, he failed to score in four Steel City league derbies when playing for Sheffield Wednesday.
  • The Owls have lost their last two league games by two or more goals without scoring, last enduring a run of three defeats by this margin without finding the net in September 1999 (a run of four), which ended with an 8-0 defeat at Newcastle.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves26194350203061
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Fulham2610973934539
11Brentford2691073935437
12Ipswich26113123939036
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2677123035-528
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Birmingham2665151535-2023
24Sunderland26410122943-1422
