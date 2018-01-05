BBC Sport - FA Cup: ‘You’ll never see a better match than that’ – Liverpool v Everton 1991

‘You’ll never see a better match’ – Liverpool v Everton 1991

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport looks back at the classic 1991 FA Cup fifth-round replay between Liverpool and Everton that finished 4-4, leading to a second replay and the resignation of manager Kenny Dalglish.

WATCH MORE: Man Utd fan Guz Khan's FA Cup predictions

Watch Liverpool v Everton live on Friday 5 January from 19:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and on the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

‘You’ll never see a better match’ – Liverpool v Everton 1991

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Video

Man Utd fan Guz Khan's FA Cup predictions

Video

Spurs deserved to win - Pochettino

Video

Sports Report turns 70

  • From the section Sport
Video

Moyes hails 'great' Hammers performance

Video

'We never address how our mind works'

Video

What happens at ref camp?

  • From the section News
Video

Tosun good value for money - Allardyce

Video

Bad refereeing decisions cost us - Wenger

Top Stories