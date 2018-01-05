BBC Sport - FA Cup: ‘You’ll never see a better match than that’ – Liverpool v Everton 1991
‘You’ll never see a better match’ – Liverpool v Everton 1991
- From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport looks back at the classic 1991 FA Cup fifth-round replay between Liverpool and Everton that finished 4-4, leading to a second replay and the resignation of manager Kenny Dalglish.
WATCH MORE: Man Utd fan Guz Khan's FA Cup predictions
Watch Liverpool v Everton live on Friday 5 January from 19:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and on the BBC Sport website.