Nicke Kabamba: Portsmouth striker joins Aldershot Town on loan

Before his move to Portsmouth, Nicke Kabamba worked as a car salesman for four years while playing in non-league

National League side Aldershot Town have signed Portsmouth striker Nicke Kabamba on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has not scored in six appearances for Pompey since moving to Fratton Park in January 2017.

He had a spell on loan at Colchester earlier this season, featuring 10 times without finding the net.

Kabamba scored 40 goals in 80 games for Hampton & Richmond Borough before his switch to Portsmouth.

The former car salesman is eligible to make his debut for the Shots against Dover Athletic on Saturday.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Lewis Ward has extended his loan deal from Reading until 4 March, but Kodi Lyons-Foster and Shaun Okojie have bean released by manager Gary Waddock.

