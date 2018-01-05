Ben Whitfield: Port Vale extend Bournemouth midfielder's loan spell

From the section

Ben Whitfield's most recent goal was scored in Port Vale's 4-0 win against League Two leaders Luton on 30 December

Bournemouth midfielder Ben Whitfield will remain on loan at League Two club Port Vale for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old was signed by previous Vale boss Michael Brown in August, on a deal which ran until the beginning of January.

Whitfield has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals.

The former Yeovil loanee will be available to face Forest Green in a league fixture on Saturday.

Neil Aspin's team are 18th in League Two, 11 points above the relegation zone.

