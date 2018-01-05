Moussa Dembele: Brighton's Chris Hughton says no contact over Celtic striker

French striker Moussa Dembele joined Celtic from Fulham in June 2016

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his club have made no contact with Celtic over striker Moussa Dembele.

The 21-year-old, who has hit 40 goals since joining Celtic in June 2016, has been linked with a multi-million pound move to the Seagulls.

"There's been huge speculation, certainly on this one," Hughton said.

"Categorically, there hasn't been any communication between the two clubs. Hence he is a name, along with lots of other names."

Brighton are expected to add a striker to their squad in January, having scored 17 goals in 22 games so far this season - the third lowest tally in England's Premier League.

Dembele has been linked with a move to England's top flight since making a stunning start to his Celtic career following his move from Fulham.

Brighton boss Hughton says he expects defender Lewis Dunk to still be at the club after the transfer window

In recent weeks, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers dismissed reports that Brighton had agreed a fee of £18m for the player.

And Hughton says it is "pure speculation" that he will make a bid for Dembele during the January window.

"If I look at players that we might have an interest in then there would be numerous names and of course this is one name that's consistently been linked but there could be numerous other names," he said.

"We'll continue to work as hard as we can on anybody that we might want to bring in but certainly names that have been mentioned at this moment are very much speculation."

Hughton, who confirmed out-of-favour winger Jamie Murphy is in Glasgow ahead of a proposed move to Rangers, also dismissed talk that centre back Lewis Dunk will be sold this month.

"That would be a huge surprise to me," he said. "Lewis has been magnificent for us in my period of time here, he's improved each season as a player.

"We have an owner and a chairman who has resisted any temptation for him to not be here in this period of time.

"I fully expect him to be a Brighton player come the end of January."