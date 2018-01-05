Scott Bain: Hibs' new on-loan goalkeeper plays down talk of Dundee fall-out

Scott Bain is hoping to make his loan move to Hibernian a permanent one

Scott Bain insists there was no dressing room bust-ups before he left Dundee for a loan spell at Hibernian.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper was frozen out at Dens Park by manager Neil McCann before agreeing a six-month deal with the Easter Road side.

"I can't really speak about it, and I don't really want to speak about it," he told BBC Scotland.

"Whatever happened, happened, and it got me to sign on loan for Hibs so I'm delighted to be here."

And he added: "All I can say is that there wasn't any of that, there wasn't anything with changing rooms or dressing rooms, but it's not something I can really talk about."

Bain revealed he had not spoken to McCann before his move to Edinburgh but did not want to elaborate due to an ongoing dispute over a fine, which union PFA Scotland are handling.

McCann became the Dundee manager in the summer following an interim spell in charge last season

When asked about the reported fall-out and whether that was the reason behind his loan move he said "you'll need to ask Dundee about that."

Whatever the reasons behind the switch, former Alloa Athletic keeper Bain sees the loan stint at Hibs as a "huge opportunity".

Getting back into the Scotland squad is his personal aim but says for the short term it is about trying to impress with Hibs, working hard and trying to force his way into the team, with a longer deal at the club very much a target.

"I will work as hard as I possibly can to push to be number one, but competition is great at clubs and if it can help Ofir [Marciano] push himself as well, it just leads to good performances," he explained.

"Hibs is a massive club with great facilities, a great stadium and obviously I haven't been playing for the past month or so, so it's great for me to be around a club that wants me to be there."

Bain also played down the fact he was a Heart fan growing up.

"Not at all," he added. "As you get older you don't really support clubs anyway, you support yourself so I'm thoroughly delighted to be here."