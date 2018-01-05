Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he stands by his comments about referee Mike Dean made after Wednesday's draw with Chelsea - comments about which the Football Association has asked him to respond.

In a separate development, Wenger has been charged by the FA for his behaviour after Sunday's draw at West Brom, and the Frenchman says he was "surprised and shocked" to be charged.

READ MORE:Wenger says he serves football with 'honesty and integrity'