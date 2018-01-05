BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss 'surprised and shocked' at FA charge

I'm surprised and shocked at FA charge - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he stands by his comments about referee Mike Dean made after Wednesday's draw with Chelsea - comments about which the Football Association has asked him to respond.

In a separate development, Wenger has been charged by the FA for his behaviour after Sunday's draw at West Brom, and the Frenchman says he was "surprised and shocked" to be charged.

READ MORE:Wenger says he serves football with 'honesty and integrity'

Top videos

Video

I'm surprised and shocked at FA charge - Wenger

Video

Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Video

‘You’ll never see a better match’ – Liverpool v Everton 1991

Video

Man Utd fan Guz Khan's FA Cup predictions

Video

Sports Report turns 70

  • From the section Sport
Video

'We never address how our mind works'

Video

Where cycling is much more than a sport

  • From the section News
Video

What happens at ref camp?

  • From the section News
Video

Spurs deserved to win - Pochettino

Top Stories