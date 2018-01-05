Rangers: Keith Lasley backs Brighton's Jamie Murphy to thrive at Ibrox

Jamie Murphy helped Brighton win promotion to England's Premier League

Keith Lasley believes Jamie Murphy will thrive with Rangers if his former Motherwell team-mate completes his transfer from Brighton.

Murphy, who played alongside Well's assistant manager for six years, has had a medical with the Ibrox club.

Lasley believes Murphy's experience at a high level in England will ease the impact of scrutiny that will come with playing for his boyhood heroes.

"He knows the club, a Rangers supporter as a boy," Lasley told BBC Scotland.

"I'm sure he's been to the stadium many times, he's played there as an opponent many times, so I don't think he'll be overawed.

"The fact that he's been to a big football club down south, played at a lot of big stadiums and venues; everything about the set-up he'll be used to.

"I think he'll be prepared for that. He'll be looking forward to it."

Jamie Murphy and Keith Lasley were team-mates at Motherwell for six years

Murphy left Motherwell in 2013 to sign for Sheffield United before joining Brighton two years later.

He was part of the Brighton squad that won promotion to the Premier League last season but has struggled for game time this term following a squad overhaul by manager Chris Hughton in the summer.

"To get to that level and play in a promotion-winning Brighton side last year and get into the Premier League is maybe beyond his expectation when he first went down there," Lasley said.

"He's done fantastically well. He's always been a determined lad. It's no surprise to see where he ended up.

"He had a belief in his own ability. He always showed promise and had a natural talent.

"He's developed well. I think, physically, he'll have developed a lot.

"He wasn't ever the most muscular or most athletic. I think where he's been, he'll have to have improved that side of his game.

"He'll have become more experienced in different roles, getting coached by some top managers down there. I'm sure almost every aspect of his game has moved on.

Jamie Murphy has featured in the Scotland squad but has never been capped

Murphy has not been capped for the national side, but Lasley believes the timing of his proposed return to Scotland may open that door if he can make an early impact.

"He was recently in the Scotland squad, which I'm sure he'll be looking to kick on by playing more regular football," he said.

"That's the only thing that's been missing recently is getting out and playing every week, which every player wants to do. I'm sure he'll really be looking forward to doing that at Rangers.

"It seems like a transitional period for the national team. The timing of that probably plays into Jamie's hands if he can go and hit the ground running.

"You'll probably find a lot of changes in the squad in the new campaign coming up.

"If he can get playing and playing to his full potential, he'll be in the mix no doubt."