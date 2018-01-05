Hibernian: Oli Shaw signs contract extension to stay at Easter Road

Oli Shaw scores against Celtic
Oli Shaw scored the equaliser as Hibs came from behind to draw with Celtic

Striker Oli Shaw has signed a three-year contract extension to stay at Hibernian until 2021 at least.

The 19-year-old has made 14 first-team appearances this season and scored as Hibs drew 2-2 with Celtic in December.

"I'm delighted to have signed and committed my future here at Hibs," Shaw told the club website.

"It's a massive club with great staff and a great manager and I am looking forward to continuing working and developing here."

Shaw also scored against Ross County and Kilmarnock, and had a goal ruled out against Hearts when the officials failed to see the ball had crossed the line.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said: "There is a maturity about his play for someone so young, but a rawness as well which makes him difficult to play against. He is a real talent, that's for sure.

"His performances this season, especially last month, have really impressed me and his goals have been fantastic and shown a lot of the different aspects of the talent he possesses."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story