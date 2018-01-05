Hibernian: Oli Shaw signs contract extension to stay at Easter Road

Oli Shaw scored the equaliser as Hibs came from behind to draw with Celtic

Striker Oli Shaw has signed a three-year contract extension to stay at Hibernian until 2021 at least.

The 19-year-old has made 14 first-team appearances this season and scored as Hibs drew 2-2 with Celtic in December.

"I'm delighted to have signed and committed my future here at Hibs," Shaw told the club website.

"It's a massive club with great staff and a great manager and I am looking forward to continuing working and developing here."

Shaw also scored against Ross County and Kilmarnock, and had a goal ruled out against Hearts when the officials failed to see the ball had crossed the line.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said: "There is a maturity about his play for someone so young, but a rawness as well which makes him difficult to play against. He is a real talent, that's for sure.

"His performances this season, especially last month, have really impressed me and his goals have been fantastic and shown a lot of the different aspects of the talent he possesses."