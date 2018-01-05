Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Monday, 1 January

Aberystwyth Town 1-2 Carmarthen Town: Aberystwyth's goalkeeper Lee Idzi scored the first Welsh Premier League goal of 2018 after his goal kick bounced over his opposite number Chris Mullock to open the scoring on 66 minutes. Apart from the incredible opener the game had been quiet for large spells, but two late goals from Liam Griffiths and Matthew Jones gave Carmarthen the points and their second successive win.

Bangor City 0-1 Llandudno: After a quiet start to the game the away side slowly grew into the match and were responsible for the best chances of the first half. Despite their efforts the Bangor defence was eventually broken when Marc Williams got himself in front of an attempted clearance from goalkeeper Matthew Hall and managed to tap the ball in to secure an away win for Llandudno.

Tuesday, 2 January

Bala Town 0-3 The New Saints: Apart from the changing of the referee after just 20 minutes, there was little action in the early stages at the Pavilion. However, two goals for TNS separated by little more than 60 seconds brought the game to life and despite a spirited effort from Bala, Wes Fletcher's late strike sealed the points for the visitors.

Friday, 5 January

Bangor City v Newtown: After New Year's Day's narrow defeat to Iwan Williams' Llandudno, Bangor City will want to make amends against Newtown. The visitors, who haven't been involved in a draw for 12 games, will be hoping for back-to-back wins to edge further away from the relegation zone.

Prestatyn Town v The New Saints: It is now five defeats on the bounce for Neil Gibson's Prestatyn Town, and the changing fortunes of clubs below them is a real cause for concern. Unfortunately for the Seasiders things do not get much easier as they welcome The New Saints. TNS have won seven of their last eight and sit nine points clear at the top of the table.

Saturday, 6 January

Carmarthen Town v Cefn Druids: After back-to-back wins which even the most optimistic of Carmarthen supporters would have struggled to believe possible, the Old Gold are rejuvenated. Cefn Druids, who currently sit in seventh place, are the visitors to Richmond Park as they look to dash Carmarthen's survival hopes before they really get started.

Connahs Quay Nomads FC v Barry Town United: A big game for both sides as Nomads look to secure their second-place status and gain ground on TNS whilst with victory at the Deeside Stadium for Barry Town, who are involved in a four-way fight for a sixth place finish, would significantly improve their prospects for the season.

Llandudno FC v Bala Town: Monday's last minute win moved Llandudno to within a point of Barry Town and kept their hopes of a top-six finish alive. They welcome Bala Town to the Giant Hospitality Stadium fresh off the back of a 3-0 defeat to TNS. A win for the visitors could see them move into second place, should results go their way.

Cardiff Metropolitan v Aberystwyth Town: Cardiff Met ended their run of five games without a win in some style when they beat Barry Town United 3-0, but they will want to build on that as Phase One of the season draws to a close. Aberystwyth are currently one place and three points outside the relegation zone and Neville Powell will be keen to end his side's three-game losing streak.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 6 January

Merthyr Town v Dunstable Town

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Ossett Town v Colwyn Bay

Orchard Welsh Women's Premier League

Sunday, 7 January

Abergavenny v Cardiff Metropolitan (WPWL League Cup)

Cyncoed v Rhyl (WPWL League Cup)

Port Talbot Town v Cardiff City