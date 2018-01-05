Shrewsbury Town: Derby County left-back Max Lowe signs on loan

Max Lowe was capped by England at under-18 level

League One promotion contenders Shrewsbury Town have signed Derby County left-back Max Lowe on loan for the rest of the season.

Lowe, 20, will fill the hole left by losing regular left-back Junior Brown.

Summer signing Omar Beckles has plugged the gap since Brown's injury in October but is primarily a central defender.

"He's a modern day full-back," said Town manager Paul Hurst. "Very athletic. He's a left-back that can play wing-back if we change system."

Lowe suffered an abdominal injury after making a successful step-up to the Derby side last season, featuring on the winning team in his first six league appearances.

Shrewsbury are second in League One, within two points of leaders Wigan Athletic and five points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers going into Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against David Moyes' West Ham.

